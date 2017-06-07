Other Sports

Irish War Cry returns to Triple Crown as 7-2 Belmont fave

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:30 pm 06/07/2017 01:30pm
Race Caller Larry Collins, left, announces Irish War Cry will start in the 7th post position during the post position draw of the 149th Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Irish War Cry is returning to the Triple Crown trail as the 7-2 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

The colt claimed that status after expected favorite Classic Empire was forced out earlier Wednesday because of an abscess in his right front hoof.

Irish War Cry finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness.

No one was more surprised at the turn of events than Graham Motion, who trains Irish War Cry. He left his base in Fair Hill, Maryland, early in the day and by the time he arrived in New York, his colt was the favorite in the 12-horse field for Saturday’s race.

Irish War Cry drew the No. 7 post under jockey Rajiv Maragh.

Japan-based Epicharis is the 4-1 second choice, followed by Lookin At Lee at 5-1. Lookin At Lee will be the only horse to run in all three legs of the Triple Crown.

