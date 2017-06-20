502

Other Sports

Fatal mauling of teen shows danger Alaska athletes face

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017
A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska. Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in an Alaska race on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Athletes who run wilderness races in Alaska know bear encounters are an inherent possibility. Much of the vast state is bear country, after all, and even the competitions themselves can come with warnings or liability waivers for participants to sign.

Competitors note that races involve large noisy crowds, which can spook the animals away from the action. Still, there’s no guarantee of 100 percent safety, as a weekend mountain race proved with the fatal mauling of a 16-year-old boy.

Patrick Cooper had already turned around after reaching the halfway point Sunday when he somehow veered off the trail and became lost during the popular Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race south of Anchorage. That’s when the Anchorage teen encountered the black bear that would take his life in a rare predatory attack.

