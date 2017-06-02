2 Terps win national lacrosse awards

WASHINGTON — After a championship weekend for the University of Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, the honors are rolling in for individual Maryland players.

Maryland attackman Matt Rambo and midfielder Zoe Stukenberg were announced Friday as the winners of the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award, given to the top male and top female college lacrosse players in the U.S.

The Tewaaraton Foundation said in a statement that it was the first time that the awards went to players from the same school.

Rambo, a senior from Pennsylvania, was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and is Maryland’s all-time points and goals leader. He was third in the nation in goals and fourth in assists. He’s the first Terp to win the men’s award.

Stukenberg, a senior from Ellicott City, Maryland, was Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and made the NCAA All-Tournament Team. She was in the top three in every statistical category for the Terps. This is the sixth year in a row that a Maryland player has won the women’s award; one of her teammates, defender Nadine Hadnagy, was also a finalist.

“We are honored to recognize Matt Rambo and Zoe Stukenberg as talented individuals and student-athletes who perfectly represent the Tewaaraton Award and the sport of lacrosse,” said Jeffrey T. Harvey, chairman of the Tewaaraton Foundation, in the statement. “Matt’s historic season helped the Terps win their first NCAA title in 42 years, and Zoe’s leadership and comprehensive play helped Maryland continue its amazing run of success in women’s lacrosse.”

The women’s team won their third national championship in four years on Sunday; the men won their first title since 1975 on Monday.

