Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Perfection: 21 up, 21…

Perfection: 21 up, 21 strikeouts for high school pitcher

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:58 pm 05/27/2017 12:58pm
Share

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school softball pitcher has pitched a true perfect game.

Cedar Grove sophomore Mia Faieta struck out all 21 batters she faced in a state playoff game Thursday.

The performance helped her team defeat North Warren 4-0.

Lady Cougars coach Nicole Velardi tells The Record (https://njersy.co/2s1SFDd) she’s never witnessed anything like it.

Earlier this month, Faieta struck out all 15 batters she faced in a five-inning game. This season, she has 321 strikeouts, and her performance Thursday gave her the most strikeouts in the state this season.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Perfection: 21 up, 21…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports