Owners of Ali’s boyhood home warn of possible closing

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 11:39 pm 05/30/2017 11:39pm
FILE - In this Friday, June 10, 2016, file photo, people line the street in front of the boyhood home, center with the pink wall, of Muhammad Ali as they wait for Ali's funeral procession to arrive in Louisville, Ky. The owners who restored Muhammad Ali's boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum say it may have to close because of financial difficulties. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owners who restored Muhammad Ali’s boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum say it may have to close because of financial difficulties.

The pink home where Ali — known then as Cassius Clay — dreamed of boxing greatness has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening last year in Louisville.

Co-owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said Tuesday they have asked the city of Louisville and the Ali Center to help support the landmark.

Bochetto says they have covered the costs to renovate the home and keep it open as a museum. They say a more comprehensive financial and marketing plan is needed.

The first anniversary of Ali’s death is Saturday.

Louisville will honor its hometown champ with a six-week celebration that begins Saturday.

