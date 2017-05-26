Other Sports

Michigan sports doctor back in court on assault allegations

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old gymnast says a Michigan sports doctor accused of molesting her and many other athletes made her uncomfortable during visits for back pain.

Testimony resumed Friday in a Lansing-area court. The judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Dr. Larry Nassar to trial on sexual assault charges. The case involves seven women or girls, although dozens more are suing him.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s accused of molesting girls with his hands. He denies wrongdoing.

One of three alleged victims who testified on May 12 briefly returned to court. She says Nassar never told her that he would be touching her private areas with ungloved hands. Four more girls could testify Friday.

