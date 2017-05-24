Maryland, Navy both advance to women’s lacrosse Final Four

WASHINGTON — The 2017 women’s Final Four Lacrosse Championship in Boston this weekend will have a heavy dose of D.C.-area flavor, half expected and half unexpected. The undefeated, top-ranked Maryland Terrapins (21-0) will be joined on the other half of the bracket by Navy (18-4).

The Terps survived a tough test from #8 Stony Brook, 13-12, to advance to their ninth-straight Final Four. The 2010, 2014 and 2015 national champions fell to North Carolina in the national final last year. Thanks to Navy, they won’t have to face the Tar Heels again this year.

After upsetting #7 Penn 11-10, the Mids rolled UMass 23-11 to force a matchup with #2 UNC. Navy prevailed over the defending champs, 16-14, earning a trip to its first Final Four, where it will take on Boston College.

On the other half of the bracket, the Terps draw #4 Penn State, who they beat 16-14 back on April 20.

The Terps play the first semifinal at 5 p.m. ET Friday, with Navy following at 7:30 p.m. If either or both advance, they will play in the championship Sunday at 11 a.m.

