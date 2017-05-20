Other Sports

Appearance of young bear puts kibosh on high school game

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 9:23 am 05/20/2017 09:23am
WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) — The appearance of a bear cub — a real one, not a mascot — forced the cancellation of a pair of high school baseball and softball games in Vermont.

Blue Mountain Union High School and Oxbow High School gave up Friday after a curious black bear cub refused to be shooed away, and then wandered into a dugout.

Oxbow baseball coach Shawn French told the Valley News (http://bit.ly/2rCWmyr ) it was a historic first that sent players and fans scurrying indoors.

Officials say the cub had been lurking for a couple of days, necessitating cancellation of school recess at Blue Mountain school in Wells River.

The Friday games were delayed because of the cub’s appearance before being canceled altogether when the cub returned.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

