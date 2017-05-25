Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Aly Raisman calls out…

Aly Raisman calls out airport worker for ‘muscles’ comment

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 12:55 pm 05/25/2017 12:55pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Aly Raisman attends ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. Raisman used Twitter on May 24, 2017, to call out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is calling out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.

Raisman posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, “I don’t see any muscles.” Raisman called the encounter “rude & uncomfortable.”

Raisman, who turned 23 Thursday, says she works “very hard to be healthy & fit.” She says that if a man can’t compliment a girl’s muscles, he’s sexist.

Raisman didn’t say where or when the airport exchange took place.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Aly Raisman calls out…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports