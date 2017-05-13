Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » 13-1 shot Cloud Computing…

13-1 shot Cloud Computing springs upset in Preakness

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:24 pm 05/20/2017 07:24pm
Share
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, second from left, wins142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cloud Computing ran down Classic Empire in the final strides Saturday to win the Preakness by a head.

Related Gallery

Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore Saturday. 
The 13-1 long shot was one of five fresh horses in the Preakness that didn’t run two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire dueled throughout most of the race before Classic Empire stuck his nose in front midway on the far turn. It looked as if Classic Empire would go on to win, but Cloud Computing ran him down on the outside.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98 and paid $28.80 to win. It was just the dark brown colt’s second career victory.

Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, finished third. Lookin At Lee was fourth.

Topics:
cloud computing Latest News Other Sports preakness preakness stakes
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » 13-1 shot Cloud Computing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports