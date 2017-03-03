12:53 pm, March 3, 2017
Seavey chases elusive 5th title as Iditarod starts Saturday

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:32 pm 03/03/2017 12:32pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The world’s most famous sled dog race has its ceremonial start Saturday in Anchorage.

Dallas Seavey is the defending Iditarod champion and has won four out of the last five races. He joins five other mushers chasing the elusive fifth title.

The man with the most titles is Rick Swenson. He won his fifth and last title in 1991.

There’s plenty of snow in Anchorage for the ceremonial start, but a lack of snow in the Alaska Range is forcing the official start of the race over the mountain range to Fairbanks.

Mushers will begin the competitive race there Monday. The winner is expected about eight days later in Nome.

Saturday’s ceremonial start in Anchorage is a laid-back, fan-friendly event that will see 2,000 dogs crowd downtown streets.

