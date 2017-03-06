12:59 pm, March 6, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Trump signs new executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority nations

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Matt Damon narrating new…

Matt Damon narrating new Boston Marathon documentary

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:40 pm 03/06/2017 12:40pm
Share
Matt Damon arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The producers of the first full-length documentary film about the Boston Marathon say they’ve signed Matt Damon to narrate it.

“Boston” premieres in its namesake city on April 15, two days before the 121st running of America’s most venerable footrace. It will be screened in 500 theaters nationwide starting April 19.

Executive producer Frank Marshall says the Academy Award-winning actor — who grew up in Boston and cheered on the runners as a young man — “is the ideal narrator.”

The film directed by Jon Dunham chronicles the rich history of the marathon, which was first run in 1897.

It will touch on the 2013 finish line bombings that killed three spectators and wounded 260 others, but with a focus on the euphoric 2014 race the year after the attacks.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Matt Damon narrating new…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports