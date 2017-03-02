11:21 am, March 2, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as housing secretary.

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Indian in US for…

Indian in US for snowshoe contest is accused of sex abuse

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:10 am 03/02/2017 11:10am
Share

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A snowshoe racer from India who competed last weekend at the World Snowshoe Championships in New York is accused of sexually abusing a local girl.

Police say 24-year-old Tanveer Hussain, of Kashmir, is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Saranac Lake Village police Sgt. Casey Reardon tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that the girl is under the age of 13 and that she and her parents reported the abuse to police. Police say the assault happened Monday in the village in the Adirondack Mountains.

Hussain was in jail Thursday on $5,000 cash bail. His attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him.

The attorney, Brian Barrett, says because of the limited communications he’s had with Hussain, he hasn’t been able to properly evaluate the case.

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Indian in US for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports