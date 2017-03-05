6:57 am, March 5, 2017
Gross leads slalom World Cup, Hirscher poised to take title

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 5:51 am 03/05/2017 05:51am
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Stefano Gross of Italy leads after the first run of Sunday’s slalom with overall World Cup winner Marcel Hirscher third behind compatriot Michael Matt.

Gross holds a 1.15-second advantage over Matt and leads Hirscher by 1.47 seconds. Another Austrian, Marco Schwarz, is fourth, 1.58 back.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, Hirscher’s only rival for the slalom title, failed to qualify for the second run meaning Hirscher needs only a fifth place finish to take his fourth slalom globe ahead of the final meet at Aspen.

The 28-year-old Hirscher locked up an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title on Saturday by winning the giant slalom.

