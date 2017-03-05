9:56 am, March 5, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS White House demands probe over Obama power use

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Canadian skier Harvey wins…

Canadian skier Harvey wins world cross-country gold in 50k

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:46 am 03/05/2017 09:46am
Share
Athletes throw shadows as they compete in the men's 50 km race during the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Canadian skier Alex Harvey won the men’s 50-kilometer freestyle cross-country ski race at the Nordic world championships Sunday.

Harvey timed his final attack perfectly, taking the lead on the last corner and holding off Russian Sergei Ustyugov in the final sprint to win by 0.6 seconds. The Canadian celebrated in exuberant style, playing air guitar in front of the crowd.

Matti Heikkinen of Finland was 0.8 seconds further back for bronze, with a surprise fourth place for British skier Andrew Musgrave.

It was Harvey and Canada’s first world championship gold in cross-country since 2011, when he and Devon Kershaw won the team sprint event. Ustyugov finished this year’s championships with five medals, two of them gold.

It was the last event of the Nordic world championships, which saw Norway take seven victories to top the medal table.

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Canadian skier Harvey wins…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports