US ski team pulls out of combined race after crashes

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — The U.S. ski team, including overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, pulled out of the combined race Friday because of dangerous conditions on the course.

The race was postponed for nearly an hour and the start was lowered after Ilka Stuhec, Tessa Worley and Denise Feierabend all fell at nearly the same point in the super-G part of the race.

The U.S. ski federation announced that its team of Shiffrin, Vonn, Laurenne Ross, Jaqueline Wiles, Breezy Johnson and Stacey Cook would not compete.

On Twitter, Vonn wrote: “Well that’s enough. I’m not racing today. This is not safe. Please stop this @fisalpine.”

Stuhec and Worley were able to restart, but Feierabend could not after being stretchered off the course with a knee injury.