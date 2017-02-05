The Latest: ‘Health-conscious’ food ads get the spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl ads as an expected 110 million tune in to watch the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots face off (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Are Super Bowl advertisers trying to put fans on a diet?

Not quite, but a couple of the ads give a glimpse into food trends. The first quarter is expected to include a spot by Avocados From Mexico touting the “good fats” in its product. The marketing group says this is the third year it’s running a Super Bowl ad.

PepsiCo, meanwhile, says it’s only running ads for zero-calorie drinks. That includes an ad for its new bottled water, Lifewtr, which marks PepsiCo’s push into pricier bottled water segment as Americans have cut back on traditional sodas. The company says the Super Bowl halftime show will be also sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, instead of regular Pepsi.

Pepsi Zero Sugar is the new name for Pepsi Max. The word “max” apparently wasn’t the best way to convey that a drink has minimal calories.

___

5:30 p.m.

Budweiser’s ad featuring the story of its immigrant co-founder has already grabbed some pre-game attention.

The ad chronicles the story of Adolphus Busch’s journey in the 1850s from Germany to the U.S., where locals tell him he should “go back home” and that he doesn’t “look like you’re from around here.” The 60-second spot was pre-released last week, just days after President Trump’s order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Anheuser-Busch said the ad isn’t meant to be political, and that it started work on the spot in May.

Still, Budweiser vice president Richard Marques acknowledged it would be “foolish” to think the current political environment isn’t fueling attention for the ad. Marques added that Budweiser as a beer brand is inherently bipartisan.