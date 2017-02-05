10:16 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Takanashi nears ski jumping World Cup record with 52nd win

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 9:40 am 02/05/2017 09:40am
HINZENBACH, Austria (AP) — Sara Takanashi of Japan won her second ski jumping World Cup competition in two days on Sunday to close in on the overall record for most World Cup wins.

Her 52nd career victory left Takanashi one short of the best mark set by Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria.

Takanashi had jumps of 89 and 92 meters to gather 254.8 points and beat Carina Vogt by 4.8 points. The Olympic champion from Germany trailed the winner by one meter in each round. Maren Lundby of Norway jumped 85.5 and 89.5 meters to place third with 245.2 points.

After also winning Saturday’s competition on the same hill, Takanashi leads the World Cup standings by 267 points ahead of Japanese teammate Yuki Ito.

The women’s World Cup continues in Ljubno, Slovenia, next weekend.

