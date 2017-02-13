4:48 pm, February 13, 2017
Michigan State suspends coach linked to abuse complaints

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:44 pm 02/13/2017 04:44pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended its women’s gymnastics coach, a week after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse by a sports doctor.

University spokesman Jason Cody says Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. He offered no details and didn’t say whether the suspension was related to Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is a former Michigan State doctor who is being sued by more than two dozen women and girls who allege he molested them during treatments.

In a court filing, one woman says Klages diminished her concerns in the late 1990s. The woman says Klages was her coach when she was a teenager in a Michigan State youth program.

Nassar has denied abuse allegations. He’s criminally charged with assaulting a girl at his home and possessing child pornography.

