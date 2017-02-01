2:21 pm, February 1, 2017
Judge sets March trial…

Judge sets March trial for 3 Penn State ex-administrators

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:17 pm 02/01/2017 02:17pm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three former Penn State administrators are headed for trial next month on criminal charges related to how they handled the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

On Wednesday, Judge John Boccabella set jury selection for March 20 in the criminal trial of former university President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley.

They’re charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Boccabella is throwing out a charge of failure to properly report suspected abuse, saying the statute of limitations has expired.

The three had been seeking dismissal of all charges. Schultz and Curley were first arrested in 2011, and Spanier a year later. They’ve consistently denied the allegations.

Sandusky was a longtime assistant football coach. He’s appealing a lengthy sentence for child sexual abuse.

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
