5:46 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Iran lifts ban on…

Iran lifts ban on American wrestling team

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:44 am 02/05/2017 04:44am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are saying the country has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The Sunday report by the semi-official Fars news agency quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that the ban was lifted after the “discriminative restrictions” on Iranian nationals travelling to the U.S. was suspended by a U.S. federal judge.

The wrestlers were originally banned from the Feb. 16-17 competition after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

The Trump administration is now appealing to reinstate the travel ban. On Sunday a judge in San Francisco rejected the government’s request for an immediate reinstatement. Formal arguments in the case begin on Monday.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Other Sports Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Iran lifts ban on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports