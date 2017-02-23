5:08 pm, February 23, 2017
IAAF clears 3 more Russians to compete at world indoors

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:49 pm 02/23/2017 04:49pm
Track and field authorities have cleared three more Russian athletes to compete at next month’s world indoor track championships.

The International Association of Athletics Federations established new criteria requiring Russian athletes to show they had been subject to compliant anti-doping regimens while the Russian track federation is suspended.

The three athletes cleared Thursday are pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, sprinter Kristina Sivkova and hammer thrower Aleksei Sokirskii.

Long jumper Darya Klishina and sprinter Yulia Stepanova had previously been declared eligible and will remain so.

Klishina was the only Russian track and field athlete to compete at last year’s Olympics.

Stepanova is the whistleblower who was cleared by IAAF but denied entry into the Olympics by the IOC.

IAAF said another six applications were declined. The rest of the 48 applications remain under review.

