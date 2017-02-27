8:15 am, February 27, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » 'Hero' coach: Don't forget…

‘Hero’ coach: Don’t forget 2012 Ohio school shooting tragedy

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:57 am 02/27/2017 07:57am
Share

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — The football coach who chased a shooter from an Ohio school five years ago and prayed with dying victims is uncomfortable with the attention he’s received and says people must remember it was a tragedy that killed three boys and paralyzed a fourth.

Former Chardon High School assistant coach Frank Hall works elsewhere now, but continues helping educators with emergency preparedness through a nonprofit foundation.

The 43-year-old tells The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2lXALBd ) he still thinks about how he could’ve stopped the 17-year-old shooter and feels he let down the boys who died.

Others say he’s a hero. A real estate developer recently bought a house for Hall and his wife, who have 10 children that were adopted or in their custody.

The shooter, T.J. Lane, is serving life in prison.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Topics:
Education News Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » 'Hero' coach: Don't forget…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports