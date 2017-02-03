12:48 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Former NJ track coach…

Former NJ track coach jailed for taking $150K meant for team

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:56 am 02/03/2017 11:56am
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The former track coach for a community college in New Jersey has been sentenced to prison for stealing $150,000 from the school.

Michael Smart, of Roselle, was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison.

The former track coach for Essex County College pleaded guilty in December to using a debit card he was given for team expenses to steal money through ATM withdrawals.

Money was deposited into the account for coaches to pay for event fees, food and transportation, and coaches were supposed to submit receipts. But prosecutors say he took the money without providing any accounting or receipts.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says it was a terrible betrayal.

Smart was permanently banned from public employment and must pay restitution.

Topics:
Education News Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Former NJ track coach…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports