Flying coach: Many universities are using private planes

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 9:28 am
BOSTON (AP) — Once seen as a luxury of the corporate world, private planes are becoming increasingly common at U.S. colleges and universities as schools try to attract athletes, raise money and reward their coaches.

An Associated Press look at dozens of public universities found that some spend millions a year flying their coaches and administrators around the country. Some of that travel involves personal trips, unrelated to university business. And some schools pass the costs on to students and taxpayers.

Colleges defend the practice, saying it’s time-saving and economical for busy officials who often have to fly on short notice or travel to towns that are far from a major airport.

But some critics condemn such spending as an extravagance at a time when tuition continues to rise.

