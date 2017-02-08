7:41 am, February 8, 2017
Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 7:25 am 02/08/2017 07:25am
Erik Guay of Canada reacts in the finish area during the men's Super-G race at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Erik Guay won the super-G title at the world championships on Wednesday as the Canadians outdueled the favored Norwegians.

The 35-year-old Guay got his first victory in almost three years, beating Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud by 0.45.

Norway seemed sure to also take bronze in an event it dominates, but late-starting Manny Osborne-Paradis of Canada edged World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde off the podium.

On his 33rd birthday, Osborne-Paradis claimed his first career championship medal, trailing Guay by 0.51, and was serenaded by a finish-area crowd singing for him.

Guay added super-G gold to his downhill title from the 2011 worlds in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Last month, Guay crashed in a treacherous downhill at the German course but avoided injury.

