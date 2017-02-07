7:28 am, February 7, 2017
Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:09 am 02/07/2017 07:09am
NEW YORK (AP) — Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63 and this time she’s appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

In an Instagram post , Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated “for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”

Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.

