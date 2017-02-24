3:41 pm, February 24, 2017
AP NewsBreak: Therapy, husband lead musher back to Iditarod

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 3:22 pm 02/24/2017 03:22pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of dog mushing’s leading figures has suffered panic attacks and undergone therapy in the year since she was stalked by a drunken snowmobile driver on an isolated stretch of the Iditarod race across Alaska.

Aliy (AL’-ee) Zirkle tells The Associated Press that she has had a really hard time during the first half of this season.

But she plans on being back in the Iditarod when it starts next week in Anchorage. She’s had five straight top-five finishes in the world’s most famous sled dog race.

Zirkle said after all that’s happened, she felt like she should tell her fans that yes, she will be in the race.

Zirkle wishes she could say she will be fine, but she says there “will be some struggles out there.”

Health News Latest News Living News Other Sports
