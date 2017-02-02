5:00 am, February 18, 2017
2-time champion Shiffrin leads 1st run of ski worlds slalom

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:54 am 02/18/2017 04:54am
United States's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin took a clear lead in the slalom first run at the ski world championships on Saturday.

The 21-year-old American, who is unbeaten at major championships in her specialist event, was 0.35 seconds faster than Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Third-placed Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia had 0.59 to make up in the afternoon second run.

Shiffrin won five of seven World Cup slaloms this season, and three times had Holdener and Velez Zuzulova on the podium with her.

In bright sunshine and cold temperatures, Shiffrin wore the No. 1 bib and got first use of a firm snow surface. She excelled down the first half of a relatively flat course.

Shiffrin already took silver in giant slalom at St. Moritz, and Holdener won the combined event.

