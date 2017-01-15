6:40 am, January 15, 2017
Vonn returns to WCup skiing, Mancuso skips downhill race

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 5:56 am 01/15/2017 05:56am
Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, stands at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has returned to World Cup skiing Sunday in the official training run ahead of a downhill race later today.

In her first appearance since February last year, Vonn held back and got out of her tuck well before finishing 2.71 seconds off the fastest time, posted by Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.

Vonn, the four-time overall champion who holds the women’s record of 76 victories, was out nursing a knee injury and a broken arm for the past 11 months.

American teammate Julia Mancuso skipped training and will not race. The U.S. ski team said Mancuso wasn’t ready to race yet after a near two-year injury layoff.

Nadia Fanchini of Italy and Edit Miklos of Hungary crashed and were airlifted to hospital with unknown injuries.

