Vonn crashes again for 2nd straight day

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has crashed for the second straight day, and once again appears to have avoided serious injury.

The American lost control and slammed into the safety netting during a World Cup downhill race Saturday in the same exact spot where she crashed in Friday’s training run.

After collecting herself, Vonn skied down to the finish area. She had posted the fastest split time shortly before her crash.

Vonn has won a record 11 races in Cortina.

The four-time overall World Cup winner returned earlier this month from nearly a year out with knee and arm injuries.

The race was still underway.super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

