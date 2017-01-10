6:29 am, January 10, 2017
Ronda Rousey ends silence with ‘rock bottom’ Instagram post

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 6:20 am 01/10/2017 06:20am
Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey is turning to “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling for inspiration more than a week after getting humiliated in a comeback match against Amanda Nunes.

The fight at UFC 207 was halted just 48 seconds in after Rousey was pummeled by Nunes. Rousey didn’t talk to reporters afterward.

On Monday, Rousey posted a quote from Rowling on Instagram , “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

Rousey’s Dec. 30 matchup with Nunes was her first fight since losing the UFC women’s bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.

