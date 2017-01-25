4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
Michigan suspends license of gymnastics doc accused of abuse

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:28 pm
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has suspended the medical license of a doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Wednesday that it served an order Tuesday to immediately suspend Dr. Larry Nassar’s license to practice as an osteopathic physician. The complaint alleges Nassar sexually abused a minor.

Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics who had a clinic at Michigan State University, was charged in November with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and faces at least five lawsuits from women and girls alleging abuse.

A lawyer for Nassar declined to comment on the suspension of his license.

