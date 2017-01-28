10:45 am, January 28, 2017
Many Clouds, winner of 2015 Grand National, dies after race

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017
Many Clouds ridden by Leighton Aspell, right, jump an early fence in company with Thistlecrack ridden by Tom Scudamore before going on to win The Cotswold Chase Race run during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. Many Clouds, the winner of Britain’s 2015 Grand National, has collapsed and died after winning a race at Cheltenham on Saturday. Having won the Cotswold Chase by a head, Many Clouds fell after the winning post and was treated by veterinary staff before his death was confirmed. (Julian Herbert/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Many Clouds, the winner of Britain’s 2015 Grand National, collapsed and died after winning a race at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Having won the Cotswold Chase by a head, Many Clouds fell after the winning post and was treated by veterinary staff before his death was confirmed.

“It’s just a tragic end to the race,” said Colin Tizzard, trainer of second-placed Thistlecrack. “This is what happens in our sport occasionally and you’ve got to face up to it.”

Many Clouds was owned by Trevor Hemmings and ridden by Leighton Aspell, who was also on board for the 2015 victory in the Grand National — the world’s most grueling horse race.

