Man o’ War celebration planned at Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Park is planning a yearlong celebration to honor the great thoroughbred Man o’ War.

The Lexington tourist attraction says its plans to open an exhibit featuring artifacts from Man o’ War’s illustrious career as a racehorse and sire. The exhibit will open on March 29. The celebration is part of observances planned for the horse’s 100th birthday.

Horse Park executive director Laura Prewitt says numerous events will be held throughout central Kentucky to honor the horse. She says a legacy mural of Man o’ War will be painted in downtown Lexington, and special Man o’ War-themed horse farm tours will be offered.

Man ‘o War is considered one of the greatest racehorses of all time, winning 20 of 21 races.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments