TRAFFIC ALERT In D.C., Washington Ave. SW northbound is blocked between D St. and independence Ave. No left turn toward the Rayburn Building.

Kelly Ripa, Wyclef Jean named to New Jersey Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 7:48 am 01/18/2017 07:48am
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015, file photo, Kelly Ripa addresses the crowd during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Ripa, singer Wyclef Jean and soccer pro Carli Lloyd are among the 15 newest members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the group announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Kelly Ripa, singer Wyclef Jean and soccer pro Carli Lloyd are among the 15 newest members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The group announced Tuesday also includes singer Connie Francis, actor Ray Liotta and musician Tommy James for the performing arts. TV journalist Connie Chung and author Carol Higgins Clark represent arts and letters.

Basketball Hall of Famer Carol Blazejowski, heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner and NFL Pro-bowler Rosey Grier are the sports inductees.

Businessmen Alfred Koeppe, Arthur Imperatore, spiritual teacher Peace Pilgrim and Army officer Philip Kearny also are in the Class of 2016.

All will be inducted during a ceremony in May.

