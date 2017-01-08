7:54 am, January 8, 2017
15° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Johannes Lochner wins his…

Johannes Lochner wins his 1st 4-man bobsled World Cup

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 7:03 am 01/08/2017 07:03am
Share

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Johannes Lochner claimed his first four-man bobsled World Cup victory on Sunday.

The 26-year-old German, with his crew of Sebastian Mrowka, Joshua Bluhm und Christian Rasp, was fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 48.73 seconds, beating Alexander Kasjanov’s crew by 0.41 seconds.

The Russian, pushed by Alexey Zaitsev, Aleksei Pushkarev and Maxim Belugin, had a combined time of 1:49.14.

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis were third, 0.67 back.

Switzerland’s Rico Peter, fifth in Altenberg, still leads the standings after three races on 619 points, ahead of Kasjanov on 595 and Steven Holcomb on 554. The U.S. pilot — pushed by Carlo Valdes, James Reed and Samuel McGuffie — was ninth on Sunday, 1.51 back.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Johannes Lochner wins his…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports