A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Iversen wins 30k classic in cross-country ski World Cup

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:47 am 01/29/2017 06:47am
Skiers in action at the start of the mens 30km mass start event at the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Falun, Sweden, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Ulf Palm /TT via AP)

FALUN, Sweden (AP) — Emil Iversen won a 30-kilometer classic race in the cross-country skiing World Cup beating his fellow Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby.

Iversen delivered an explosive final push to the line to win in a time of 1 hour 15 minutes 46.7 seconds, leaving World Cup standings leader Sundby to trail in 3.7 seconds later for second place.

Sweden’s Kalle Halfvarsson, who was 1.9 seconds further back, denied Norway a podium sweep by narrowly beating Sjur Roethe for third place.

Sundby’s closest rival in the overall standings, Sergei Ustyugov of Russia, could only manage 12th.

A women’s 15k classic race is scheduled later Sunday in Falun.

