3:17 pm, January 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Fairfax, Prince William and Frederick school systems have canceled Thursday evening activities.

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » German man admits to…

German man admits to torching iconic Auburn University tree

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 3:01 pm 01/05/2017 03:01pm
Share

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A German man has pleaded guilty and apologized after setting a fire that engulfed an oak tree at Auburn University’s landmark Toomer’s Corner.

Jochen Weist pleaded guilty to criminal mischief Thursday in Lee County. Asked to speak, Weist said: “I’m sorry.”

The Opelika-Auburn News (http://bit.ly/2ig3Uml ) reports the man agreed to pay more than $20,000 in restitution. He will avoid jail time with a three-year suspended sentence and five years on probation.

A prosecutor says the man likely will get his passport to return to Germany.

The 29-year-old Wiest was accused of setting fire to toilet paper that fans used to roll the oaks after the Auburn-Louisiana State University football game this season.

The tree that burned was a replacement for one poisoned by an Alabama fan about six years ago.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » German man admits to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports