1:58 am, January 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Cross country team on…

Cross country team on probation for lewd emails about women

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:52 am 01/10/2017 01:52am
Share

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college’s men’s cross country team has been placed on probation as a result of a probe into emails some team members sent making sexual comments about female students.

Amherst College on Monday said several individuals will be suspended and the team will be on athletics probation through the fall of next year.

The college suspended the team’s activities last month after the student magazine The Indicator reported on a series of emails among some team members from 2013 to 2015.

The magazine said the messages were racist and misogynist, sometimes including pictures of female students and comments on their sexual histories. Some women were referred to as “meat slabs” or “a walking STD.”

The team has said it’s ashamed and promised to improve its culture.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Cross country team on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports