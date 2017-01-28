6:15 pm, January 28, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Arrogate tops California Chrome,…

Arrogate tops California Chrome, rolls in Pegasus World Cup

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:56 pm 01/28/2017 05:56pm
Share
A woman wearing a stylish hat stands in the paddock before the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Arrogate has beaten California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival’s last race before retirement.

Arrogate went to the front near the head of the stretch, and jockey Mike Smith delivered what became an easy win as California Chrome was eased.

Arrogate has won six straight races, the last three being the Travers, the Breeders’ Cup Classic and now the inaugural running of the world’s richest race. He edged California Chrome in the Breeders’ Cup last year, and the two were stride-for-stride in much of the early going Saturday.

But then Arrogate took off, and finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.61. Shaman Ghost was second and Neolithic was third.

California Chrome will begin a stud career in Kentucky in the coming days.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Arrogate tops California Chrome,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports