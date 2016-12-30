9:09 pm, December 30, 2016
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened to traffic.

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Ronda Rousey gets $3…

Ronda Rousey gets $3 million guaranteed payday at UFC 207

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:47 pm 12/30/2016 08:47pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ronda Rousey is getting one of the biggest guaranteed paydays in UFC history for her comeback fight.

Rousey will make a guaranteed $3 million for her bantamweight title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, the Nevada Athletic Commission says.

Rousey (12-1) hadn’t fought since losing her title and her unbeaten record to Holly Holm in November 2015, but her 13-month absence didn’t diminish her star power with the UFC’s brass.

The $3 million guarantee matches Conor McGregor’s guaranteed payday earlier this year as the biggest disclosed check in UFC history. Rousey and McGregor also typically make millions more in undisclosed bonuses and pay-per-view revenue shares.

Rousey got the payday despite refusing to promote her comeback fight, making almost no media appearances to boost pay-per-view sales.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Ronda Rousey gets $3…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Other Sports