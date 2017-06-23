502

Paris showcases its sights in race against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:10 am 06/23/2017 06:10am
French trampolinist Allan Morante performs at the Petit Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017. Paris is aiming to boost its bid for the 2024 Olympics by turning some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports for two days, with 100-meter races on a track floating on the Seine, high-diving into the river, cycling around the Arc de Triomphe and other events to showcase the French capital's suitability for the games. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Paris is aiming to boost its bid for the 2024 Olympics by turning some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports for two days.

There will be 100-meter races on a track floating on the Seine, high-diving into the river, cycling around the Arc de Triomphe and other events to showcase the French capital’s suitability for the games.

Divers were demonstrating their skills Friday from boards installed on the Alexandre III bridge that spans the Seine, kayakers were paddling on the river and trampoline demonstrations were underway at the Petit Palais art museum.

Parisians were also invited Saturday morning to pedal around the Arc de Triomphe, where the frenetic vehicle traffic will be stopped for three hours.

Paris is competing against Los Angeles for the 2024 Games.

