US women's swim coach Marsh, SwimMAC Carolina part ways

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 9:51 pm 05/18/2017 09:51pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — David Marsh and Charlotte-based SwimMAC Carolina have agreed to part ways, ending the U.S. Olympic coach’s 10-year run with the program.

Marsh had served as CEO and director of coaching for SwimMAC Carolina.

“We would like to thank Coach Marsh for the years he has dedicated to SwimMAC and the coaching guidance he has provided over the past decade,” SwimMAC head coach Terry Fritch said in a release Thursday.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the news.

The 59-year-old Marsh coached multiple Olympic medalists while at SwimMAC, including Ryan Lochte and says he’s “extremely proud” of the program’s development.

Marsh was the 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s head swim coach and will continue to direct Charlotte-based Team Elite, which he established in 2007 to train national and international swimmers.

