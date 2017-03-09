10:02 pm, March 9, 2017
AP source: USOC recommends USA Gymnastics president resign

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 9:55 pm 03/09/2017 09:55pm
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee officials will consider recommending the ouster of Penny at their board meeting Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Ron Jenkins, File)

A person familiar with the communications tells The Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee leadership has recommended USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny resign amid fallout from the federation’s handling of a string of sex-abuse cases.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because of the sensitivity of the discussion.

The USOC board discussed Penny’s future at its quarterly meeting and delivered the recommendation to Paul Parilla, chairman of USA Gymnastics.

Without divulging what was discussed, Parilla released a statement saying the gymnastics board would meet shortly to discuss its next steps.

Penny is a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who has accused former volunteer team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

USA Gymnastics has denied wrongdoing.

