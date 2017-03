By The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Olympic champion Michelle Carter won the women’s shot put Sunday in the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 62 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

Vashti Cunningham, the 19-year-old daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, successfully defended her high jump title at 6-5.

Erik Sowinski won the 600 meters in 1 minute, 15.07 seconds, and Sandi Morris took the women’s pole vault at 15-5.