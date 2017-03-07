7:03 am, March 7, 2017
Fredericks leaves 2024 Olympic bid role, waives vote

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 6:24 am 03/07/2017 06:24am
FILE - This is a Tuesday, May 20, 2008 file photo of Namibian former athlete Frank Fredericks, right, as he takes a look on the Wembley Pitch with Sebastian Coe during a visit by the International Olympic Committee to Wembley Stadium in London. The International Olympic Committee members are on a three day visit to London to inspect venues for the London2012 Olympic Games. Former Olympic sprinter Frankie Fredericks has turned himself over to the IOC ethics commission following a French newspaper report Friday March 3, 2017 linking him to a payment from a man who has been banned for life from track and field for corruption. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — IOC member Frank Fredericks has stepped down from his role overseeing the 2024 Olympic bidding process after a $300,000 payment from a banned track official was revealed.

Fredericks says “Paris and Los Angeles are presenting two fantastic candidatures and I do not wish to become a distraction.”

The Namibian sprinter, a four-time Olympic silver medalist, says stepping aside as IOC evaluation chairman is “in the best interests” of the bidding process.

Fredericks would have led an April 23-25 visit to Los Angeles.

He also will skip the September hosting vote.

Last Friday, Fredericks said he contacted the IOC Ethics Commission ahead of French daily Le Monde reporting that a company linked to him was paid $299,300 on Oct. 2, 2009, the day Rio de Janeiro won 2016 Olympic hosting rights.

Fredericks denies wrongdoing.

