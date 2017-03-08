2:33 pm, March 8, 2017
LIVE EVENT At 1:30 p.m., White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing. Listen live.

Olympics

Anti-doping leaders explore complete ban on corticosteroids

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 1:10 pm 03/08/2017 01:10pm
LONDON (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is exploring a complete ban on corticosteroids.

Corticosteroids, which are used in anti-inflammatory medicines to treat a range of conditions, are allowed out of competition by athletes and permitted in competition by obtaining a therapeutic use exemption.

At the Tackling Doping in Sport conference in London, WADA director general Olivier Niggli said the status quo was an “unsatisfactory situation” and a group of experts will now look into whether corticosteroids are being abused.

The U.K. Anti-Doping Agency wants corticosteroids to be outlawed.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead says “there is always the risk that when a substance isn’t banned” that someone “is trying to gain advantage.”

Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner, faced questions last year after the Fancy Bears hacking group showed he had medically approved corticosteroid injections to prevent hay fever.

Olympics