8:29 am, March 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Olympics

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » Americans, British firming up…

Americans, British firming up plans for multisport event

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 8:14 am 03/06/2017 08:14am
Share

LONDON (AP) — American and British Olympic officials will firm up plans for a multisport event between the countries at a meeting in New York later this month.

The trans-Atlantic rivals, who occupied the top two spots in the medal standings at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, are exploring plans for a biennial contest that will alternate between the countries featuring about a half-dozen sports.

Although the United States is strong in swimming and track, Britain is a powerhouse in cycling and rowing.

British Olympic Association chief executive Bill Sweeney says “a number of our sports have said they are interested.”

European Olympic rights holder Eurosport and American broadcaster NBC are involved in the planning discussions.

Topics:
Latest News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » Americans, British firming up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Olympics