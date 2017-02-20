3:35 am, February 20, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Olympics

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » South Korea wins 2…

South Korea wins 2 golds in short track speed skating

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 3:06 am 02/20/2017 03:06am
Share
Choi Min-jeong, left, of South Korea, leads her compatriot Shim Suk-hee, right, of South Korea during the women's 1500 meters final of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — South Korea won two gold medals in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Monday, an early indication the hosts of the 2018 Winter Olympics could be regaining their dominance of the sport.

Choi Min-jeong won the women’s 1,500 meters and Park Se-yeong took top honors in the men’s 1,500.

Choi clocked a winning time of 2 minutes, 21.46 seconds to edge compatriot Shim Suk-hee by .153 seconds. Guo Yihan of China was third in 2:30.017.

Park won the men’s event with a time of 2:34.056 while China’s Han Tianyu was second in 2:34.256. Lee Jung-su, also of South Korea, was third in 2:34.356.

South Korea has been dominant in short track speed skating since it was introduced at the Albertville Olympics in 1992 but managed only two gold medals at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Topics:
Latest News Olympics
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Olympics » South Korea wins 2…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Olympics